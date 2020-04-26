Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,140 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 16.29, a current ratio of 17.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.38% and a negative net margin of 578.40%. The business had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1913.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $450,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 41,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $864,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,231,423.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,327 shares of company stock worth $3,889,728 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

