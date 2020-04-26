Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,481 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Buckle worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Buckle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKE shares. TheStreet cut Buckle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

NYSE:BKE opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Buckle Inc has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a market cap of $656.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Buckle Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

