Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.30 Million Investment in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 155,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $17.03 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

