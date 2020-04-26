Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,254 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $32,718.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $132,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $462,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

YMAB has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

