Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,216 Shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $37,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

In other news, CFO Brandon Gall acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $516,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Augustus C. Griffin acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $61,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,591.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,953 shares of company stock worth $438,424. Insiders own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $599.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.50. MGP Ingredients Inc has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

