Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,426 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNST shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

In other news, insider Karen Valentine sold 4,473 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $156,868.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $52,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 8,642 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $302,815.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,293 shares of company stock worth $1,196,641 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.01, a current ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.69). Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

