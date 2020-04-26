Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.44% of Select Interior Concepts worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,615,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at $1,644,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 15.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 40,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 178,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 120,533 shares during the last quarter.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

SIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Select Interior Concepts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Select Interior Concepts from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of SIC opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. Select Interior Concepts has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $14.00.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million.

About Select Interior Concepts

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.