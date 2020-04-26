Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,265 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Ebix worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ebix by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Ebix in the third quarter worth $204,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Ebix by 18.4% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 32,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ebix by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Ebix by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

In other Ebix news, CEO Robin Raina acquired 20,000 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.87 per share, for a total transaction of $437,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,777,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,619,370.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil D. Eckert acquired 2,500 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,607.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 190,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,437 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

EBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Ebix in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ebix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $17.42 on Friday. Ebix Inc has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $520.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.34). Ebix had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Ebix’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.