Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eidos Therapeutics were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIDX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

EIDX stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.78 and a quick ratio of 18.78. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $66.56.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EIDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Barclays cut Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eidos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

