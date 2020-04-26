Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of G1 Therapeutics worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,375,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 360,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 57,887 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 252,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.71 and a quick ratio of 13.71. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTHX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.