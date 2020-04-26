Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Research were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Research in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

NRC opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $71.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 117.23% and a net margin of 25.32%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,554,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,169 shares of company stock worth $1,835,081. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

