Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 13,990 Shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,226 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,990 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GasLog were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog during the fourth quarter valued at $6,213,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GasLog during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,949,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 970,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 359,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 37.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 292,484 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 1,397.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 263,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 246,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Get GasLog alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLOG opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. GasLog Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $16.73.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $182.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that GasLog Ltd will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DNB Markets downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Pareto Securities upgraded GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GasLog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG).

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.