Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,420,646 Shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,420,646 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Gerdau by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 104,671,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,892,000 after buying an additional 6,223,715 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Gerdau by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,419,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,757,000 after buying an additional 2,142,732 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in Gerdau by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 4,372,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after buying an additional 1,422,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gerdau by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,195,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after buying an additional 139,603 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Gerdau by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,972,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after buying an additional 1,849,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GGB. Scotiabank lowered Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.42. Gerdau SA has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.