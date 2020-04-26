Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 14,910 Shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Upwork worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Upwork by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 2,420.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $523,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,464.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $26,267.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,750 and sold 103,452 shares valued at $823,785. Corporate insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. Upwork Inc has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $869.52 million, a P/E ratio of -56.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Upwork Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

