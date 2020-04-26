Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 15,980 Shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,980 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of American Vanguard worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Vanguard by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $446.36 million, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.36. American Vanguard Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 4.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

