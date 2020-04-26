Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 27,680 Shares of Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,680 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anterix were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Anterix by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Anterix by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Anterix by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Anterix in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $53.30 on Friday. Anterix Inc has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 1,397.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. purchased 25,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.01 per share, with a total value of $1,181,858.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 122,587 shares of company stock worth $5,053,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

