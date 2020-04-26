Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,654,374 Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,654,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the third quarter worth $78,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.90.

Shares of CCO opened at $0.78 on Friday. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $745.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.