Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 76,919 Shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in William Lyon Homes were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLH. 6 Meridian grew its position in William Lyon Homes by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,071,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 25,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes during the 4th quarter worth $2,119,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WLH opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.27. William Lyon Homes has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

