Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 54,683 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,051.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $6.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CL King started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $135.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.76 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.54% and a net margin of 9.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

