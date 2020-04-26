Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Trading Down 0.1%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.65, 215,028 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 512,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 257,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 42,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,306,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after buying an additional 991,050 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,017,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.