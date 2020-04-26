Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Trading Up 0.8%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.64, approximately 254,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 425,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BXMX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

