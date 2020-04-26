Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.60, 39,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 28,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00.

Get Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.