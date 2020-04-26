NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,337,713,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,264,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,858 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 571,420 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.35.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $289.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company has a market cap of $173.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

