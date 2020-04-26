OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of OFS Credit worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OCCI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in OFS Credit by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OFS Credit by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. OFS Credit Company Inc has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $18.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

