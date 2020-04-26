Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of Old Second Bancorp worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 116,854 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,175,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,790 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

OSBC opened at $6.69 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSBC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

