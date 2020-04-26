Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,365 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.31. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

