Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Lewis Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,460.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,740. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. Origin Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $476.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.40). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OBNK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

