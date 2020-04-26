Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of LON OXB opened at GBX 729 ($9.59) on Friday. Oxford BioMedica has a twelve month low of GBX 356.73 ($4.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 793 ($10.43). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 579.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 603.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.66 million and a PE ratio of -62.84.

In related news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 729 ($9.59) per share, with a total value of £2,675.43 ($3,519.38). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,678 over the last three months.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

