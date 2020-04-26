PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Position Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,294,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for approximately 14.9% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of PACCAR worth $79,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,130,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,450 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,003,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,507,000 after buying an additional 508,248 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Evercore ISI raised shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

