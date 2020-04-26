Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Shares Gap Up to $0.29

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.29. Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1,804,220 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.

Get Pacific Coast Oil Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ROYT)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.