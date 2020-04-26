PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

PACW stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.27 million.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake bought 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $147,603.60. Also, COO Mark Yung bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $98,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,772.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,740 shares of company stock valued at $490,442 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

