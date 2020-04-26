Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Park-Ohio worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

PKOH opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $191.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $37.70.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.35). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $379.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Grampa purchased 5,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $64,700.00. Also, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,139. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,050 shares of company stock valued at $198,088. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

