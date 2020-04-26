Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Down 10.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s share price traded down 10.4% during trading on Friday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $2.50. Cfra currently has a sell rating on the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59, 9,823,049 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 5,829,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.61.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,620.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $20,936,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,464,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,111 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $15,718,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,134,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,387 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 908,100 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $538.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.95 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.16%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

