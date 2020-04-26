PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,632 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDFS shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $16.15 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. Analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

