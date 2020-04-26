Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Abcam (LON:ABC)

Abcam (LON:ABC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Abcam to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,330 ($17.50) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,134 ($14.92) to GBX 1,188 ($15.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abcam currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,273.60 ($16.75).

LON ABC opened at GBX 1,256 ($16.52) on Friday. Abcam has a twelve month low of GBX 943 ($12.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,135.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,254.83.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

