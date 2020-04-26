PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.3% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.11.

Shares of PEP opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

