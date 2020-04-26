Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Gap Down to $23.70

Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.53, but opened at $23.70. Performance Food Group shares last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 699,739 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.46 per share, for a total transaction of $209,158.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $375,666.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,987 shares of company stock valued at $507,158. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,420 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

