Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Pfenex in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfenex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfenex from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfenex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Get Pfenex alerts:

PFNX stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Pfenex has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFNX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Pfenex by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfenex by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfenex by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfenex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Pfenex by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.