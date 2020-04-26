Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Decreased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $73.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

