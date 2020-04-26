Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) Shares Down 2.5%

Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:PLS)’s stock price dropped 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.20 ($0.14) and last traded at A$0.20 ($0.14), approximately 6,836,488 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 12,860,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.20 ($0.14).

The firm has a market capitalization of $433.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.28.

In related news, insider Kenneth Brinsden 3,130,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th.

About Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS)

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Australia. The company focuses on the development of Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Pilbara Minerals Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

