PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) traded down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.90, 62,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 99,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2,291.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 963.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 29,362 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

