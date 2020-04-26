Pinnacle Financial Partners Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ FY2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PNFP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,174.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 88,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,059,000 after purchasing an additional 35,267 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.33 per share, for a total transaction of $162,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,353.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,340. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

