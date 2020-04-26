Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Trading 3.1% Higher

Planet 13 Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.25, 209,973 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 365,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

Planet 13 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PLNHF)

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational cannabis in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide recreational cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company sells its products online.

