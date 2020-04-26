PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Stock Price Up 12.2%

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)’s share price traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.12, 921,899 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 654,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $98.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. Analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PlayAGS by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in PlayAGS by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in PlayAGS by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

