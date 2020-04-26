Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Polarean Imaging PLC (LON:POLX) shares rose 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), approximately 287,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.25 ($0.28).

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 million and a PE ratio of -3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.45.

About Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX)

Polarean Imaging Plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services hyperpolarizers and ancillary equipment for biomedical imaging research. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

