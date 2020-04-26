PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Up 13.9%

PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) shot up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.97 and last traded at $51.62, 1,432,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,487,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.32.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60.

In related news, insider James E. Flynn acquired 250,000 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $7,235,000.00.

PPD Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

