PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) PT Lowered to C$4.75 at Laurentian

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price objective decreased by Laurentian from C$5.10 to C$4.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.80 to C$5.30 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.45.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

