Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,988,193 shares of company stock worth $482,520,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $118.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $295.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.99. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

