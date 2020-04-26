Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.3% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Shares of PG stock opened at $118.78 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $244,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,988,193 shares of company stock worth $482,520,915 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

