ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $53.10

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.90, but opened at $53.10. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $51.20, with a volume of 334,153 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

